Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

