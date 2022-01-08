Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 15,000 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $25.09 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

