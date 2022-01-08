Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 14,000 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 16.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 33.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $3.86 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

