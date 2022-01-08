Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 30,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Denison Mines by 12.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,156,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 458,990 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 62,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 345,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 214,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

