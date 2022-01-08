Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 59 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $335.17 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $228.22 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

