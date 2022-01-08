Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $206.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.16. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.