Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

