Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,025,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $378.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.56. The company has a market capitalization of $238.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

