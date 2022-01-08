Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 117 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $334.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.