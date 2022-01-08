Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $60.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.58 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

