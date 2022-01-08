DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.32 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $378,719.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $11.87 or 0.00028394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00059784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00077832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.78 or 0.07597642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00075029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,812.63 or 0.99999902 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007147 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

