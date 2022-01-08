Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.30.

NAPA opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $12,297,547.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,138,609 shares of company stock worth $238,298,104. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,172,000 after acquiring an additional 541,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 611,628 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,910,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

