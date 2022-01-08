Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

TSE DPM opened at C$7.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$6.99 and a 52 week high of C$9.72.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$204.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

In other news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$309,260.00. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$416,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,100 shares in the company, valued at C$460,366. Insiders acquired a total of 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $863,768 over the last 90 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.