Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 321 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Garmin by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after buying an additional 51,054 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN opened at $130.95 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.23.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

