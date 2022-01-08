Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,279 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 279.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,836 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth $41,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3,839.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,503,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,095,000 after buying an additional 1,465,463 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after buying an additional 886,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Nielsen stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

