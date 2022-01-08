Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,518 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.