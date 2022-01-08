Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $81,000 Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCRDU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRDU opened at $10.30 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37.

