Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 49.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

Shares of AIZ opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.72. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

