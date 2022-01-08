e-Money Price Reaches $1.25 on Top Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002991 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

