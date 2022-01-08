Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.9%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of Eagle Point Credit worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.