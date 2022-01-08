Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the November 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EFL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.30. 81,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

