Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $12.12 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $13.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.