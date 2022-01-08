Electroneum (ETN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $169,057.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $141.58 million and approximately $169,057.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,910,502,804 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

