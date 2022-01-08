Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

EARN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 67,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.84. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EARN shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

