Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EARN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 375.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.