Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 524.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,738 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $95.69 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

