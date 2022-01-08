EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,305.87

Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,305.87 ($17.60) and traded as low as GBX 1,298 ($17.49). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,302 ($17.54), with a volume of 58,435 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,310.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,306.69. The company has a market cap of £824.31 million and a P/E ratio of 28.68.

In other news, insider Denise Collis purchased 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,380 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($26,796.66). Also, insider Peter Southby purchased 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,356 ($18.27) per share, with a total value of £474.60 ($639.54). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,826 in the last three months.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

