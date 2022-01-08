Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 358,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. Employers has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

