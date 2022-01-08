Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $11,913.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00077516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.39 or 0.07304317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.70 or 0.99944401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00070786 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

