Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

