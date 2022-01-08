ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Down 2%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s share price traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 209,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 201,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 4,407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 128,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 23.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 60,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.