Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 689,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253,261 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at $4,221,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.