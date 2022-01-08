Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 32,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,487,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

ERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enerplus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,232 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Enerplus by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Enerplus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,884,000 after purchasing an additional 412,253 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Enerplus by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

