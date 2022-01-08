EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.98

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.98 and last traded at $113.98, with a volume of 760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.49.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

