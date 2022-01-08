Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 794,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $78,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Entergy by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETR opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

