EPIK Prime Price Reaches $0.17 (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (CURRENCY:EPIK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $40.41 million and $801,411.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006270 BTC.

About EPIK Prime

EPIK is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

