EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

EPR opened at $48.72 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

