Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.40

Shares of Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.40 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 104.50 ($1.41). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.45), with a volume of 43,966 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. The firm has a market cap of £155.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.79.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.