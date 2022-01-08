Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $865.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $875.00.

EQIX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $885.59.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix stock opened at $774.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $807.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $815.29. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 163.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.