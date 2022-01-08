Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.94.

NYSE EQNR opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 42,181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

