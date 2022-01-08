Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$88.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$91.00.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$110.44.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$74.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$117.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The business had revenue of C$162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.88 million. Analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 8.8700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total transaction of C$784,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,026,844.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,580.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

