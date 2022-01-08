Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.55.

Equitable stock opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,038. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Equitable by 9.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter valued at $1,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Equitable by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,288,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,474,000 after acquiring an additional 366,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,589,000 after purchasing an additional 889,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.