Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.