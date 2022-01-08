Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akoya Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akoya Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of AKYA opened at $12.78 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Robert G. Shepler acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $328,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,073 shares of company stock valued at $770,188.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

