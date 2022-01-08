Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for KLA Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KLA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KLA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.86.

KLA stock opened at $416.91 on Friday. KLA has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $442.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in KLA by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

