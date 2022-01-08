Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.74.

EBKDY stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

