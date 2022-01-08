Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Update

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 779,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ESNT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Essent Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 276.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.