Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETON. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 116,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $760,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 398,963 shares of company stock worth $2,440,489 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

