Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EEFT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $123.35 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 84.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

