European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 835 ($11.25) and last traded at GBX 837 ($11.28). 166,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 252,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 845 ($11.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 848.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 822.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £862.51 million and a P/E ratio of -12.93.

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:JEO)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

